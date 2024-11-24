The latest European Commission data released on sheep production confirms reports of it falling sharply across the EU.

Figures up to August 2024 show production running over 6% lower, with big reductions in the main sheep-producing nations.

Spain remains the largest sheepmeat producer, but production of some 66,700t was 9.9% lower than in 2023.

French sheepmeat production of 49,900t is running 6.1% lower, while Irish sheepmeat production of 42,400t for the first eight months of the year was 7.3% lower than in 2023.

Ewe numbers are on a downward trend in Europe across both meat-producing and sheep dairy flocks.

This is apparent in Greece, where sheepmeat production of 30,000t is 8.4% lower. The situation is worse still in Italy and the Netherlands and while volume reductions are lower, the percentage reductions are much greater.

Bucking the trend

Production of 14,500t in Italy is 19.8% lower, while production in the Netherlands of 10,200t is 18.7% lower.

A few countries are bucking the trend in production. For example, production in Portugal of approximately 10,000t is running 15.6% higher, but part of this is owing to higher mutton production.

German production of almost 20,000t is steady year on year, while Belgian production of 6,300t is just 1.1% higher.

Ewe numbers in Germany and Belgium continue to be hit hard by bluetongue.

Reports indicate its spread has slowed due to weather reducing midge activity, but the disease remains a major threat.