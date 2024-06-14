This batch of Charollais-cross ram lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €170 each.

Ballinasloe Mart’s sheep sale on Thursday evening recorded a smaller entry of lambs with just over 300 head on offer.

The liveliest trade on the evening was for ram lambs, buoyed by demand for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha (16 to 20 June).

Well-fleshed continental-bred ram lambs recorded a premium over wether and ewe lambs with the standout price being €198 paid for a batch of 10 weighing 46.5kg.

The best prices for fleshed lambs weighing 49kg to 55kg ranged from €189 to €197 on average with the top price on the evening of €201 paid for 51kg lambs.

Better-quality lots

Ram lambs lacking flesh sold for up to €10 per head lower.

Fleshed lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg sold from €180 to €187 for better-quality lots, falling back to €170 to €175 for lambs lacking flesh cover.

It was a similar trend for lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg with prices ranging from €160 to €170 per head while a few batches of average-quality lambs weighing around the 41kg mark sold around €150 to €155 per head.

This batch of lighter ram lambs weighing 40kg sold for €140 each.

Weighing 49kg on average, these fleshed Charollais-cross lambs sold for €189 each.

This batch of Texel-cross lambs weighing 47kg sold for €183 each.

This batch of mixed-quality ram lambs weighing 45kg sold for €170 each.

Weighing 44kg on average, this batch of Suffolk-bred lambs sold for €165 each.

This pen of fleshed Texel-cross ram lambs weighing 46.5kg sold for €185 each.

