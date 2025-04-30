Prices for spring lambs have been disappointing relative to returns in the corresponding period in 2024.

Many mart managers report a sharper tone to the trade for hoggets, with agents battling it out for a reducing supply pool.

There is some slight variation between sale prices and quality is having an increasing influence, with plainer-quality and tail-end lots generating a wider differential.

The general run of prices for well-fleshed hoggets weighing around the 50kg mark is from €190 to €196/head, with poor-quality lots back to the mid- to low-€180s. Heavier fleshed lots weighing upwards of 55kg are selling from €197 to €205, with select lots reaching €210.

There is plenty of demand for ewe hoggets, with many marts recording top prices ranging from €220 to €240, while Tullow Mart in Co Carlow hit a top of €250 for nice-quality 59kg Suffolk ewe hoggets.

The lamb trade has been described by a number of mart managers and auctioneers as disappointing.

Prices remain well ahead of the average of recent years but also significantly behind the corresponding period in 2024, with factory quotes 30c/kg to 50c/kg lower.

Prices for lighter lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg are averaging from €174 to €183, depending on potential performance.

Lambs weighing 46kg to 47kg are selling from €187 to €194, with heavy lambs weighing upwards of 50kg breaching the €200 mark for quality lots and rising to a top of €205 to €212 for very heavy types.

Demand for cull ewes continues to outstrip supplies. Prices for top-quality and young ewes capable of delivering high-quality carcases are in the region of €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg, with the best lots topping €3/kg. Mart prices for heavy ewes continue to trend ahead of factory returns. Ewes with an average cover of flesh range from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg, with very few lowland ewes below a price of €2/kg.

Prices paid for Scottish Blackface ewes are strongly influenced by weight and flesh cover. Reports show better-quality fleshed ewes easily topping €2/kg and in cases rising as high as good lowland ewes. Light-carcase ewes and lots lacking flesh cover range from €1.30/kg to €1.70/kg and back to €1/kg and under for boner-type ewes.