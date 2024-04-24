Many mart managers are noting record prices on a weekly basis for hoggets, lambs and cull ewes such is the demand and scale of recent increases.

On the face of it, hogget numbers on offer in marts are relatively steady, but this is stemming from more producers opting to market sheep live and a continued stream of ewe hoggets that were intended for breeding being drafted for sale.

Prices have increased anywhere from €5 to €15/head, with prices varying between sales depending on the quality of sheep on offer.

For example, there are ewe hoggets weighing around the 50kg mark with low covers of flesh selling for around €200, while fleshed lots are rising to upwards of €220/head.

Heavier hoggets are rising to €230/head, while a number of marts have recorded top prices of €240/head and higher.

The trade for lighter hoggets is similar, with prices for lots weighing 44kg to 46kg ranging anywhere from €150 to €170 for plainer-quality types requiring further feeding and rising to upwards of €190 for good-quality continental sheep with a good kill-out potential.

The trade for lambs is vibrant, with butchers and wholesalers competing strongly. Prices also vary significantly, with a premium being paid for young fleshed lambs.

Mart managers also report higher numbers of heavier lambs, with factory weight limits curtailing prices for heavier lots.

Heavier fleshed lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg upwards are selling from €210 to €225, with top prices rising to €230/head and higher.

Lighter lots weighing 44kg to 45kg range from €190 to €215 depending on condition, with lighter lots weighing around 42kg selling anywhere from €180 for lots with poorer slaughter potential to upwards of €200/head.

The cull ewe trade is flying, with heavy ewes continuing to sell from €2.25/kg to €2.40/kg-plus at the top end of the market, while a high percentage of fleshed lots are trading upwards of €2/kg.

Crossbred types and hill ewes with a good flesh cover are trading from €1.50/kg to €1.80/kg, with poorer-quality lots back to €1.30/kg to €1.50/kg.