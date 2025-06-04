The general tone in the sheep mart trade this week is of a steady nature, although some mart managers have reported more life in the trade.

This has occurred in sales where entries are running at a lower level with some marts in the east starting to see the effect of reduced ewe numbers.

Lambs weighing in the region of 48kg to 50kg are trading in the main from €185 to upwards of €192, depending on condition, with top prices rising to €195 to €200 and possibly higher in cases where buyers purchasing lambs for live export are active.

Lighter lambs weighing in the region of 45kg to 46kg are strongly influenced by quality and potential slaughter performance, with lambs selling anywhere from €175 to €180 for poorer-quality types to upwards of €188 for lambs capable of hitting close to maximum carcase weights.

The number of hoggets entered is small, with some farmers continuing to take advantage of keen demand for ewe hoggets. Heavier quality types weighing in excess of 50kg are trading from €200 to €225, with large-framed lots weighing upwards of 65kg to 70kg hitting as high as €250 to €260/head.

Numbers are small overall, with the number of wether or ram hoggets at a very low level. Prices for fleshed lots are in the region of €140 to €155 for lots weighing 50kg to 55kg, with some heavier lots possibly securing a few euro more.

The trade for ewes with lambs at foot has settled, with significant numbers still appearing in some marts along the western coast.

Prices for twin-lamb lots range from €320 to €400 for younger ewes and stronger lambs, with small-framed, aged and units with poor-quality lambs back to €250.

Single-lamb hill units are trading from €130 to €150 for smaller-framed lots and rising to upwards of €200 for younger ewes, while young lowland ewes and a strong lamb remain capable of still topping €300.

Cull ewes are steady, with a price range of €2.50/kg to €2.85/kg buying a lot of well-fleshed ewes. Prices are falling back to €2/kg for lesser-quality ewes and back to €1.50/kg and under for lighter Scottish Blackface ewes.