Much more life has entered the hogget trade in recent days, with base quotes rising by 15c/kg to 20c/kg since the end of last week.

Base quotes in the majority of plants are now in region of €8.80/kg with the two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan continuing to set the pace with their base of €8.80/kg plus 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

The movement in base quotes has lifted prices paid to the majority of producer groups and regular sellers to €9.10/kg, with higher-priced deals reported in places for large batches.

The mart trade has also witnessed a significant lift in price with slaughter-fit hoggets increasing on average from €2 to €5 per head and higher for top-quality lots.

Sales held on Monday recorded prices ranging from €215 to €223 per head for lambs weighing upwards of 53kg to 55kg, while lambs weighing around the 50kg mark ranged from €200 to upwards of €210 depending on quality and potential slaughter performance.

Lighter lots weighing 48kg to 49kg are ranging from the low €190s to mid €200s, again depending on potential slaughter performance.

Factory agents have also been active for lighter fleshed hoggets weighing in the region of 44kg to 45kg, with prices topping €4/kg and rising to the mid €180s for the best-quality types. Demand for store lambs is also solid with lowland stores selling from €4.10/kg to €4.30/kg in the main.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains vibrant with quotes of €5/kg plus for good-quality ewes weighing in excess of 20kg to 25kg carcase weight.

Prices at the top-end of the market are 20c/kg higher and likewise some plants are attempting to open quotes at €4.80/kg.

The mart trade is robust with good-quality fleshed lowland ewes selling from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg with isolated deals above this level.

Crossbred ewes are generally topping the €2/kg mark for fleshed ewes with plainer-quality ewes lacking flesh and fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes selling from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg.

Northern Ireland

Factory agents are trying to hold base quotes at £7/kg but have had to concede to paying £7.10/kg to get hoggets while regular sellers and groups are securing 5p/kg to 10p/kg above the going rate.