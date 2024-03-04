These ewe hoggets weighing 57kg topped the sale in Athenry Mart on Monday selling for €202 each.

The hogget trade continues to record upward momentum, with both live sale prices and deadweight quotes rising on Monday.

The main talking point from mart sales held on Monday was prices breaching the €200 mark and setting a new record for the time of year.

There has also been sharp upward movement in factory quotes, with Kildare Chilling continuing to set the pace.

The factory has increased its base quote by 30c/kg to €7.90/kg plus the plant's 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

Reports on Monday showed other factories quoting a base of €7.70/kg plus QA payments of 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

Benchmark

Kildare’s upward movement is setting the benchmark at €8/kg for Tuesday.

Individual sellers handling higher numbers secured returns ranging from €7.90/kg to €8/kg on Monday, while producers trading through groups or with greater negotiating power secured returns ranging from €8/kg to €8.10/kg.

There are also deals being completed on carcase weight, with some sellers on occasion securing 24kg carcase weight.

The latest increase in price coincides with peak buying for the Islamic festival of Ramadan, which begins on 10 March.

Numbers coming on stream are tight, despite prices running up to €2/kg ahead of the corresponding period in 2023.

Mart round-up

Athenry Mart in Co Galway saw prices of €200 to €202 reached on three occasions, with over 25% of sale entries selling from €190 to €199/head.

These prices were paid in the main for hoggets weighing 51kg to 55kg, with a couple of lots of hoggets weighing up to 60kg.

A similar number of hoggets weighing 49kg to 52kg sold from €180 to €189/head.

Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Chandler reported that the €200 barrier was reached and exceeded on a few occasions for top-quality lots.

Heavier hoggets weighing 50kg to 56kg sold in the main from €188 to €198, while prices reported for lighter lots weighing 44kg to 46kg range from €159 to the high €160s.

It was a similar situation in Ennis Mart in Co Clare. The mart reports that the €200 mark was exceeded on several occasions on Monday, with a top price of €202 paid for 56kg hoggets.

The entry of 558 sheep was slightly up on the previous week, with some producers targeting peak buying for the Ramadan festival and showing sheep this week.