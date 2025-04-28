There is a steadier tone to the sheep trade at the start of this week, with reports indicating base quotes are unchanged on last week.

Some mart sales held on Monday and over the weekend have also seen greater competition on the back of tighter numbers.

Opening quotes for hoggets are in the region of €8.70/kg to €8.80/kg for quality assured (QA) hoggets.

Some sellers trading at the top end of the market have secured higher by means of producer or conformation bonuses, but, in general, agents are trying to curtail prices to this range.

Hogget entries in mart sales have tightened considerably, with some variation in prices reported. At the higher end of the market, fleshed heavier hoggets weighing upwards of 53kg to 54kg have sold from €195 to €207 per head, with select lots of slaughter-fit sheep to €210 per head.

Other sales report top prices of €200 per head, with a high percentage of heavier lots selling from €190 to €198 per head.

Lighter types

Lighter types weighing 48kg to 50kg are trading anywhere from the low €180s to mid €190s upwards, with a marked difference in the quality of hoggets coming on stream as some tail-end supplies start to appear.

Numbers of spring lambs are tight, with base quotes in the region of €9.20/kg for QA lambs.

Top prices reported are in the region of €9.30/kg, with select lots rising to €9.40/kg. Carcase weight limits range from 20.5kg to 21kg and this is worth factoring into decisions, with the higher weight limit worth over 20c/kg where full weight is utilised.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains vibrant. The general ewe quote in most plants is in the region of €5.60/kg with plants paying €5.70/kg to €5.80/kg for large batches and top-quality ewes.

Ewes traded to plants or abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade have reached €6/kg with higher equivalent prices paid in mart sales for top-quality ewes capable of delivering high quality carcases.