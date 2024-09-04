Base quotes continue to be a scarce commodity in the quotes table, with only the two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan and Ballon Meats offering official base quotes.

These remain unchanged, with ICM offering a base of €7/kg plus its 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment, while Ballon Meats continues to quote €7.20/kg all-in.

Reports indicate Dawn Ballyhaunis is operating from a base quote of €7/kg plus 10c/kg QA payment, with Kepak working from a base of €7.15/kg plus 15c/kg QA.

Reports from farmers indicate Kildare Chilling is the top paying plant, with a quote of €7.30/kg plus 10c/kg QA paid to local suppliers.

Reports this week also indicate that some plants are trying to operate closer to quoted prices, leaving them varying from €7.20/kg to €7.40/kg.

Many producer groups are receiving returns ranging from €7.30/kg to €7.35/kg for R grading lambs and 10c/kg to 12c/kg higher for U grades.

Plants have been more reluctant to exceed €7.40/kg to regular suppliers, but, at the top end of the market, upwards of €7.50/kg has been paid to regular sellers with strong negotiating power.

Reports on numbers in the system are variable – some plants were tighter on numbers at the start of the week, while others have been tighter as the week progresses.

Last week’s sheep kill increased by 2,500 and was recorded at 59,640. This is similar to the corresponding period in 2023, but the significant difference is the average carcase weight of lambs is reported to be running lower in 2024. The ewe kill of 7,852 is marginally down on the previous week.

The majority of factories are paying a price of €4/kg for fleshed ewes, but there are some trying to buy ewes 10c/kg to 20c/kg lower.

Kildare Chilling continues to differentiate on carcase weight, offering a base of €3.40/kg for ewe carcases less than 35kg.

Sellers with large-framed ewes need to be mindful of the upper weight limit on which payment is based, with carcase weight limits ranging from 43kg to 46kg in the main, with some sellers with strong selling power negotiating terms up to 50kg carcase rate.

In contrast, producers with ewes lacking significant flesh cover and at risk of killing at light weights and a fat score of 1 face deductions of upwards of 70c/kg to €1/kg.

Northern trade

Some plants in Northern Ireland have pulled base quotes below £6/kg to £5.90/kg, with groups offered a maximum price of £6/kg.

Reports indicate some plants are focusing more on cattle throughput. This is contributing to higher exports from NI, with 6,593 exported last week, up over 500 head on the week previous.

Exports to Britain have also averaged between 3,000 and 4,000 head in recent weeks. The differential between prices between NI and Britain has now grown to over 70p/kg.