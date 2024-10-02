Factory agents are working hard to try to increase the percentage of fleshed lambs in their kill profile.

This is apparent in increased competition in mart sales for well-fleshed lambs and lots capable of delivering heavier, well-covered carcases.

Reports indicate that light-carcase lambs and lambs with a lower than ideal cover of flesh continue to account for a higher than normal percentage of the kill.

Ballon Meats has increased its all-in quote by 10c/kg to €7.30/kg, reflecting the plant’s appetite to pay more for the type of lamb it requires.

The two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan have also increased paid carcase weight limits by 0.5kg to 23kg. This is again an enticement for producers to feed lambs to heavier weights.

While quotes remain unchanged, there are some reports starting to emerge of agents willing to pay higher for top-quality lambs.

Base quotes continue to range from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg for quality assured lambs. Reports indicate that Kildare Chilling is active for good-quality lambs and paying €7.40/kg for such.

Many producer groups continue to struggle to negotiate with factories, with R grading lambs trading at €7.30/kg and U grading lambs at €7.40/kg.

Some group co-ordinators comment that their producers are not being rewarded for delivering lambs to a tight specification and that they are facing challenges in maintaining throughput given the lure of the live trade.

Many factories are also cutting lambs falling below 16kg to 17kg carcase weight where an agreement is not in place for such weights and are also penalising poorly conformed lambs short on flesh by anywhere of upwards of €1/kg to €2/kg.

With the store trade performing positively, this should be the preferred outlet for such types.

Last week’s kill at 58,711 head was slightly up on the previous week and about 800 head higher year on year. As mentioned already, the volume of output from the same throughput figure is running at a lower level.

Ewe quotes remain unchanged and range in the main from €3.70/kg to €3.90/kg, with Ballon Meats remaining well out in front for top-quality ewes at €4.40/kg.

Northern Ireland

Throughput in factories in Northern Ireland reduced last week by 954 head to 11,134.

The reduction in the kill was compensated for by exports to southern plants for direct slaughter increasing by 1,344 head to 8,533. Reports indicate agents purchasing on behalf of southern plants are more active for quality lambs.

Base quotes remain unchanged at £5.90/kg or the equivalent of €7.05/kg at 83.3p to the euro. A higher percentage of lambs are trading at £6/kg (€7.17/kg), with more reports of producers trading at the top end of market exceeding this price.