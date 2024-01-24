A 2016 born New Zealand Suffolk ram lamb that has been selected as a potential breeding ram in 2017.

Factories are working hard to keep lamb prices in check amid tighter supplies.

Inclement weather over the last week has not helped, with travel conditions hampered by sub-zero temperatures and followed in quick succession by two storms.

Quotes in the majority of plants in Ireland were unchanged midweek, but agents were keen to secure sales involving large numbers and were willing to pay well over base quotes to entice numbers forward.

This is witnessing top prices paid to regular sellers and those handling big numbers exceed the €7/kg mark and climbing upwards of €7.10/kg.

Infrequent sellers offering significant numbers are also in a stronger negotiating position, with reports pointing to deals being completed at €6.90/kg for quality assured lambs.

This is in the same territory as group lambs, with prices ranging in the main from €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg, with higher going where conformation bonuses are included.

Producers with lower negotiating power and handling smaller numbers are in cases being offered starting prices of €6.80/kg, but with a vibrant trade in marts, agents are quickly willing to add another 5c/kg to 10c/kg to prices to secure sales.

Reports from mart managers (see sheep comment below) once again point to some producers struggling to negotiate with factories weighing up their options and opting to show lambs live.

Kildare Chilling and Ballon Meats have recorded upward movement in their quotes for Thursday, putting pressure on others to follow suit.

Ballon Meats has increased 10c/kg to an all-in quote of €6.80/kg, while Kildare Chilling has raised its quote by 10c/kg to €6.80/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance payment.

Mart managers also report more producers grading their cull ewes and presenting heavier ewes in mart sales. With the main plants quoting €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg for heavier ewes killing out at the upper weight limit of 45kg, they are grossing €135 at €3/kg, significantly lower than the trade in marts for good ewes.

As such, it is important to consider all options. Some plants such as Ballon Meats are keener for ewes, with opening quotes at €3.20/kg.

Northern trade

Factories in Northern Ireland have lost the battle to contain quotes, with base prices for Thursday up 20p/kg on the week to £5.60/kg or the equivalent of €6.51/kg at an exchange rate of 85.9p to the euro. This has closed the gap with prices in Ireland.

Reports indicate that factories have made the move to compete with agents purchasing sheep for direct slaughter in southern plants.

The latest figures from the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs shows the move having the desired effect, with numbers moving south reducing by 3,000 head to just shy of 8,000 sheep.