There is a more positive tone to the trade for hoggets this week, although this is not reflected in base quotes, with no changes from last week.

Opening quotes remain in the region of €8.70/kg for quality assured (QA) hoggets, leaving groups operating in the region of €8.80/kg for R grading hoggets.

However, there are more reports of finishers with strong producer-processor links or producers with significant numbers on hand securing returns of €8.90/kg to €9/kg for hoggets.

This is creating some frustration among groups that feel that prices are not reflecting the tight production standards in which they have to supply sheep to.

Agents had moved in recent weeks to limit carcase weight payments to 23kg, but there has been more success in securing payments to 23.5kg over the last week.

In contrast, demand for lambs is reported as sluggish, leaving early lamb producers disappointed.

The weekly kill continues to be dominated by hoggets, accounting for 40,430 head of the overall kill figure of 45,341 head.

Spring lamb throughput of 2,227 head last week is running 302 ahead of the corresponding week in 2025.

Base quotes are unchanged at €9/kg to €9.10/kg or an opening price of €9.20/kg for QA lambs.

Groups and regular sellers are securing returns of €9.30/kg when producer or conformation bonuses are taken into account.

Agents are reluctant to exceed this level, but there are some isolated reports of €9.40/kg.

In some cases, this has been to a lower carcase weight of 20.5kg.

Carcase weight limits range from 20.5kg to 21kg and this is worth factoring into decisions, with the higher weight limit worth over 20c/kg where full weight is utilised.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains vibrant, with just 2,681 head slaughtered last week. This is over 1,000 head lower than the corresponding week in 2024, with the year to date kill trending 30% lower.

The general ewe quote in most plants is in the region of €5.60/kg, with plants paying €5.70/kg to €5.80/kg for large batches and top-quality ewes.

Ewes traded to plants or abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade have reached €6/kg.

Higher equivalent prices have been paid in mart sales for top-quality ewes capable of delivering high-quality carcases and in particular where ewes might exceed paid carcase weight limits.

Base quotes in Northern Ireland are unchanged and average in the region £6.80/kg for hoggets or the equivalent of €7.98/kg, while lamb quotes are £7.30/kg (€8.57/kg).

Groups and regular sellers are securing returns of £7/kg for hoggets, with the lambs meeting variable demand.

British hogget prices fell last week to an average price of £6.86/kg (€8.08/kg).