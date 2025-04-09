Lamb and hogget prices continue to edge upwards, with prices increasing by an average of 10c/kg over the last week.

Lamb quotes are now in the region of €9.70/kg for quality assured (QA) lambs in all plants, with groups and sellers handling large numbers and possessing stronger negotiating power exceeding this range.

This is leaving prices at the top end of the market not far off the €10/kg mark.

Demand is being driven by the Easter trade and producers are encouraged to move slaughter-fit sheep to take advantage of strong market dynamics.

Carcase weight limits for lambs range from 20.5kg to 21kg, so there is no merit in feeding lambs to excessive weights with no return on your investment.

Butcher buyers are in the market for limited numbers, but, again, the preference in most cases is for lambs of a lighter carcase weight.

Hogget quotes have increased by 10c/kg, with the base quote in all plants now rising to €9/kg.

The two Irish Country Meats plants top the quotes on a base of €9/kg plus 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment. Groups are securing returns of €9.30/kg for QA hoggets, while prices at the top end of the market are rising to upwards of €9.40/kg.

Agents continue to hold tight on carcase weight and are not willing to budge from an extra 0.5kg allowance to 23.5kg paid carcase weight.

Last week’s sheep kill reduced by over 2,000 head to 42,433 sheep, despite the increase in price.

This reflects the current tightness in supply, with throughput 4,777 head lower than the corresponding week in 2024 and now running at in excess of 158,000 or 22% lower for the year to date.

Ewe trade

The ewe kill is running at just 2,242 head. This is despite ewe quotes ranging from €5.50/kg in most plants to €5.80/kg in Ballon Meats.

Prices at the top end of the market are hitting €6/kg where ewes are delivered in big numbers to precise specifications.

The live trade is buoyant, with a high percentage of ewes selling from €2.60/kg to €2.85/kg liveweight and select lots topping €3/kg.

Northern Ireland

Base quotes in Northern Ireland factories are unchanged at £7.10/kg (€8.20/kg) for Thursday.

Regular sellers continue to command up to 15p/kg to 20p/kg above quotes.

The sterling to euro exchange rate weakened significantly and at 86.5p to the euro is 3p weaker than the previous Wednesday.

The number of sheep exported south for direct slaughter reduced by over 2,000 head to 5,185, but the sheep kill in NI still fell by over 500 head to 6,093. Numbers exported to Britain remain strong at around 2,000 sheep, while about 360 head continue to be exported to continental Europe on a weekly basis.