The trade for the last full week’s processing in 2023 is unchanged.

Base quotes continue to range from €6.35/kg to €6.50/kg, leaving a high percentage of quality assured lambs trading within a price range of €6.55/kg to €6.70/kg.

Prices at the top end of the market are rising from €6.75/kg to upwards of €6.80/kg, where conformation bonuses are included for U and E grading lambs.

Sellers handling small numbers of non-quality assured lambs are trading in the region of €6.45/kg to €6.50/kg, while producers with higher numbers and greater negotiating power are selling to €6.60/kg. Factory demand is being tempered by higher throughput.

Last week’s sheep kill increased by almost 3,000 head to 64,380, reducing the pressure on plants to compete for stock.

Ewe trade

Quotes for heavier ewes weighing upwards of 35kg range from €2.70/kg to €3.00/kg, with lighter and plainer-quality ewes quoted back to €2.60/kg and lower where ewes are lacking flesh.

At the top end of the market, abattoirs and smaller processing plants most active in the ewe trade are paying to €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg for ewes delivered to tight specification.

Producers should clarify potential cuts on flesh cover and carcase weight limits.

Northern trade

Quotes in plants in Northern Ireland remain unchanged at a range of £5.30/kg to £5.35/kg or the equivalent of €6.13/kg to €6.19/kg at an exchange rate of 86.4p to the euro.

Regular sellers and groups continue to secure 5p/kg to 10p/kg above base quotes.

There is also deals being negotiated to 22.5kg and 23kg carcase weight.

The higher carcase weight allowance tends to be at the lower prices for most sellers, with typically only those such as agents and specialist finishers handling large numbers having success on both weight and price.

Last week’s kill was recorded at 12,485 head, up 585 head on the previous week.

The number of lambs exported for direct slaughter in southern plants also increased by 799 head to 9,463, with year-to-date volumes steady on 2022 levels.

The latest AHDB market update shows British lamb prices holding firm at £5.85/kg average. This is the equivalent of €6.77/kg, significantly ahead of the trade in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Christmas schedule

The majority of plants in Ireland are processing on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 December and again from Wednesday 27 to Friday 29 December.

Ballon Meats is not processing Christmas week and will return on 2 January.

Plants in Northern Ireland are operating on different days during Christmas week, so it is advisable to check with the individual plant where you are hoping to draft sheep next week.