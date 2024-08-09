Infected livestock will have reduced weight gain and can also suffer from intense itching and irritation, leading to excessive scratching and wool loss.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) is calling on the Department of Agriculture to establish a dedicated sheep dipping scheme at a rate of €10 per head.

It comes after what the ICSA has described as the “rampant” spread of scab disease which is have a major impact on flocks across the country.

Currently, sheep dipping has been optional as part of the Sheep Improvement Scheme at a rate of €4 per head.

ICSA sheep chair Willie Shaw said: “The impact of sheep scab is significant both financially and from an animal welfare point of view.”

Effects of scab

Sheep scab is a form of allergic dermatitis which infest the animal’s skin with the scab mite.

The ICSA believe a “comprehensive and well-funded approach” is needed to effectively address the problem.

“Establishing a dedicated sheep dipping scheme and setting a payment rate of €10 per head would incentivise a lot more farmers to dip, ensuring that a larger proportion of the sheep population is treated,” added Shaw.

“This would not only help to control scab but also improve the overall welfare of the flocks and mitigate the economic losses associated with the disease.”