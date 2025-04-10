Factory quotes for spring lambs and hoggets increased by another 10c/kg in the last week. Opening prices for quality assured (QA) spring lambs are in the region of €9.70/kg, with groups and regular sellers securing higher returns.

Agents are working hard to encourage higher numbers forward and competing with greater intensity to try and increase throughput and boost supplies for the Easter trade.

The latest Department of Agriculture sheep kill data for last week shows throughput of 42,433 head, a reduction of 4,777 head on the corresponding week in 2024.

Hogget quotes have also increased by 10c/kg with the majority of plants operating from a base of €9/kg and opening negotiations at €9.10/kg to €9.20/kg for QA hoggets.

Prices at the higher end of the market range from €9.30/kg to €9.40/kg, with a carcase weight of 23.5kg paid to regular sellers.

The ewe trade is buoyant for both the live and dead trade. Mart sales have recorded ewe prices rising to upwards of €3/kg liveweight, with a high percentage of lowland ewes selling between €2.60/kg and €2.85/kg.

While factory price ranges from €5.50/kg to as high as €6/kg.