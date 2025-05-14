The keenest demand for sheep for the export market and Islamic religious festivals is for ram lambs.

A change in the way veterinary rules are being interpreted in export markets is said to be jeopardising live exports of sheep at a key timeframe.

EU trade rules state that uncastrated males intended for breeding must undergo a serological test for Brucella Ovis in the 30 days prior to their dispatch.

Ireland’s interpretation of this rule was only for breeding rams.

However, this has been challenged and vets in key European export markets, such as the Netherlands, are reported as including uncastrated male lambs intended for further feeding or fattening and exported on such a certificate under this ruling.

Lambs exported under a ‘direct slaughter’ certificate are not affected, but this leaves a much shorter timeframe.

Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver told the Irish Farmers Journal that he has keen interest from live exporters looking to purchase and export lambs destined for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha who now cannot operate.

“It is an unacceptable situation – we have factories here cutting hogget prices by upwards of 80c/kg and showing little interest in lambs and the one source of competition that could add some life in to the trade is effectively locked out due to bureaucracy”.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Department of Agriculture is actively seeking changes to the legislation to remove the test requirement.

IFA sheep chair Adrian Gallagher has said: “We have been in dialogue with the Department of Agriculture on the matter but it will be challenging to get a resolution in the short-term.

“Minister Heydon needs to intervene immediately to protect this important outlet.”