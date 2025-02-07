Jack Robinson, Derry, and Ivan Scott, Donegal, competing at the 2024 Kepak all-Ireland sheep shearing and wool handling championships

Mountbellew Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway has been announced as the venue for the 2025 European Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

The two-day event takes places on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June and, according to the Irish Sheep Shearing Association, will attract elite shearers from all across Europe.

The association said: “This prestigious event will welcome elite competitors from all across Europe, showcasing their skills in a variety of events, including machine shearing, blade shearing and woolhandling.

"The highlight of the championships will be the European open title competition, with a substantial prize fund on offer for both the European open champion and the championship plate.

Local talent

“The event will also showcase local talent as they compete for Connacht titles. There will be a national shearing title at stake and also a senior development test featuring teams from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, fostering camaraderie and competition.”

The mart hosted the 2024 Kepak All-Ireland and International Sheep Shearing Championships in 2024 and, along with shearing, put on a music extravaganza with MartBeat, a country music themed festival.

Other popular attractions including authentic wool experience, artisan food displays and family fun events will also return.

For more information, contact shearfest@gmail.com or the committee on 0909-679 660 or 087-275 3178 or the Irish Sheep Shearers Association Facebook page.