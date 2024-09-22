The breed dates back to 1850 and has developed into a hardy breed capable of performing on tough terrain.

One of the country’s largest breeding and producer groups - the Mayo Blackface Group - is celebrating 20 years in existence in 2024.

The group was formed in the winter of 2003 when a group of like-minded proactive farmers invited all farmers in the region to a meeting in Westport Town Hall.

Current group chair Pat Chambers explains the focus on the evening was to gauge interest from producers interested in marketing high-quality Blackface breeding stock.

There was keen interest in the initiative, with 45 farmers committing to trading through a group mechanism.

The first sale was held the following autumn and with sheep commanding premium prices, the group quickly got up and running.

Strong social ethos

Pat states that a key component of the group’s success is a strong social ethos and community spirit.

“The first breeders had a lot of foresight and the friendly rivalry that has been present since that very first sale underpins an appetite to improve the quality of ewe lambs, hoggets and ewes.

"This spirit is being passed down through generations and we are seeing breeders return with their sons or daughters and now grandchildren.

"The annual shows and sales held in Aurivo Ballinrobe Mart now attract buyers from all over the country, with the lure of 1,800 to 2,000 premium breeding stock far more attractive that producers selling sheep individually,” he said.

Ólas Hill Farms

A proactive committee has continually sought new avenues to generate a higher return to breeders. This includes establishing a group sales mechanism with factories for Blackface lambs.

While some deals have been more successful than others, Pat comments that rewards attained for producing lambs to desired specification has had a profound influence on lamb presentation and slaughter performance.

The group currently has a deal with Kildare Chilling for over a decade for supplying lambs for the light hill lamb market and heavier lambs to French market weights.

Marketed under the Ólas Hill Farms banner, there is over 400 members active and supplying upwards of 30,000 lambs annually. This makes it one of the largest active groups in the country.

Breed history

The history of the Mayo Blackface breed in Ireland dates back to 1850. It is said that the first sheep were transported by a Captain Boswell Houston and arrived on a ship sailed from the Scottish Isles of Lewis and Harris.

Captain Boswell had leased a major tract of some 40,000 acres of land in west Mayo and also brought shepherds to look after his flock.

Stories of rams disappearing by night to mate with the native sheep of the area are now entrenched in breeding folklore. The imported sheep quickly developed to form the tough hill ewes that today inhabit much of the hills in Mayo.

Upcoming sale

The Mayo Blackface Sheep Breeders Group 20th annual breeding sale takes place on Saturday 28 September in Aurivo Mart Ballinrobe.

The sale of ewe lambs, hoggets and ewes takes place in person and through the MartBids online sales platform.