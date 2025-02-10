Investigating unexplained lamb losses in Scottish hill flocks and an adviser's perspective of the future of farming in the Comeragh uplands are two topics in a strong programme in the upcoming Teagasc Hill Sheep Conference.

The event, which takes place at 7pm on Wednesday 19 February 2025 in the Park Hotel, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, will also include a presentation on the findings of the Thin Ewe Scheme.

There will also be a demonstration on how best to use the AIM services app for sheep.

Unexplained lamb losses

The topic of investigating unexplained lamb losses in Scottish hill flocks will be delivered by Dr Fiona McAuliffe from Scotland’s Rural College.

A lecturer of ecology with particular interest in agroecology, animal health and welfare, and sustainability, Dr McAuliffe’s PhD investigated the causes of unexplained lamb loss on Highland farms and crofts.

Her research included the development of a questionnaire study of hill sheep enterprises on the topic of lamb loss.

Teagasc also explains that she also collated and analysed a multi-annual flock production dataset along with conducting field studies on commercial farms and crofts to investigate lamb health issues and losses in a real-world setting.

Her experience and findings will be of interest and benefit to all hill sheep farmers.

Future of farming

Teagasc drystock adviser, Caitriona Foley, based in Dungarvan, works closely with hill sheep farmers in the Comeragh uplands and is a member of the Comeragh Upland Communities EIP operational group.

She is also a facilitator with the Teagasc Waterford Hill Sheep Discussion Group and will share her experience and learnings in her presentation looking at the future of farming in these uplands.

Thin ewe scheme

The Thin Ewe Scheme is a joint initiative by the Department of Agriculture Regional Veterinary Laboratories (RVL) and Teagasc. The findings of the scheme will be delivered by Seamus Fagan, Athlone RVL. A senior research officer, Seamus has extensive experience in working with all types of sheep farms.

The results of the Thin Ewe Scheme will give farmers valuable information about the disease contributing to poor body condition, reduced performance and higher mortality.

AIM services app

The new Animal Identification Services (AIM) app allows farmers to record movements on the app along with other tasks such as completing the annual sheep census and ordering dispatch booklets.

Head of the sheep identification section in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Jason Callaghan will demonstrate the capabilities of the new app and gain feedback from attendees on the Department’s new initiative.