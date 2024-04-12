The application portal for the new Sheep Welfare Scheme opened this week on 8 April 2024. All applications under the scheme must be submitted online through the https://agfood.agriculture.gov.ie/sso-auth-ui-applicant/#/login portal. The following is a step-by-step guide to facilitate a straightforward application. Once logged on to your agfood.ie portal select the first heading ‘Agschemes – Applications for payment.’ This will bring you to a home screen allowing the application process to begin. Select the National Sheep Welfare Scheme from both drop down menus and select ‘create claim’ in the bottom right hand corner of the screen.The next process is selecting the scheme ‘payable number’. Here applicants will be presented with the number of breeding ewes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 while the number presented on the 2023 sheep census will also be detailed. If you wish to opt for a lower number than the payable number then this should be entered in the box ‘updated payable number’. Once an application has been submitted it will not be possible to amend the reference number upwards.The next step is selecting a scheme Category A and Category B option. The Department advises farmers to take care when selecting their actions as it will not be possible to change these once the application has been submitted.Participants then have to declare that they agree with the 12 terms and conditions by ticking all 12 boxes.The final step is submitting the application. Ensure that you see the message ‘submitted successfully’. Applicants will be able to view their application again but not alter it.
The application portal for the new Sheep Welfare Scheme opened this week on 8 April 2024. All applications under the scheme must be submitted online through the https://agfood.agriculture.gov.ie/sso-auth-ui-applicant/#/login portal. The following is a step-by-step guide to facilitate a straightforward application. Once logged on to your agfood.ie portal select the first heading ‘Agschemes – Applications for payment.’ This will bring you to a home screen allowing the application process to begin. Select the National Sheep Welfare Scheme from both drop down menus and select ‘create claim’ in the bottom right hand corner of the screen.The next process is selecting the scheme ‘payable number’. Here applicants will be presented with the number of breeding ewes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 while the number presented on the 2023 sheep census will also be detailed. If you wish to opt for a lower number than the payable number then this should be entered in the box ‘updated payable number’. Once an application has been submitted it will not be possible to amend the reference number upwards.The next step is selecting a scheme Category A and Category B option. The Department advises farmers to take care when selecting their actions as it will not be possible to change these once the application has been submitted.Participants then have to declare that they agree with the 12 terms and conditions by ticking all 12 boxes.The final step is submitting the application. Ensure that you see the message ‘submitted successfully’. Applicants will be able to view their application again but not alter it.
SHARING OPTIONS: