Almost three in every four sheep farmers have experienced a dog attack, a new survey has found.

The data comes from a survey conducted by Niamh and Eamonn Monahan after five of their pedigree Texel sheep were killed in a dog attack in January.

Among those who completed the survey, 88% of hill sheep farmers and 82% of lowland sheep farmers reported incidents of dog attacks on their flocks.

The findings of this survey, which was completed by 558 sheep farmers, have led the father and daughter farmers to conduct a follow-up survey with more questions looking at details of number of sheep killed and if there was any compensation.

The new survey anonymously asks farmers questions such as 'how many dog attacks have you had on your farm?', 'in any cases did you catch the dog/dogs that attacked your sheep?' and 'what is the estimated total financial loss due to the attack/attacks on your farm?'

The survey creators said that the results were “both alarming and worrying”, leading them to want to gather more information.

“We want to use these findings to push for meaningful change for sheep farmers all across Ireland,” they said.

“Your responses are anonymous, so please answer as honestly as possible.”

To complete the survey, click here.

