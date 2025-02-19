With virtual fencing, livestock won’t get stuck in any wires and can easily return to the field after an attack. \ David Ruffles

Virtual fencing is offering solutions to the issue of dog attacks on sheep, according to NoFence, one of the companies which operates the technology.

NoFence public affairs director Mathilde Chatin found this information through company research and an independent report conducted for Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs about the welfare implications of virtual fencing.

The research found that livestock escapes outside of the virtual fence were reported mostly due to exceptional events, such as trespass, dogs, low-flying aircraft, thunder, lightning or unfamiliar vehicles.

Speaking during a webinar, Chatin said that the virtual system can alert farmers to a breakout during a dog attack.

Wild animals

“We have several customers in Spain and the US that are confronted with wild animals and the system is [more] useful than the physical fence.

“The animals can actually escape from being confronted to those threats and then the farmer will receive a notification when the animals leave the boundary, so farmers will be able to track the animals.”

However, research also found that reductions in the use of physical fencing could have unintended negative consequences, including increased interactions with the public and more opportunities for dogs to attack or worry livestock.

On farms near walks with only virtual fencing, there are “limited opportunities for walkers with dogs to be alerted to their legal obligations in the presence of livestock”, according to the research. Although with appropriate signage, this might reduce such incidents, some farmers voiced concerns about the public being able to locate stock more easily, in case this exposes stock to mistreatment. Available collars are not suitable for lambs or young calves and the electric shock function may not be fully effective on sheep in full wool or very hairy cattle.

