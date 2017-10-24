Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Sire Unknown –‘As big a difference within the breed as between the breeds’
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Sire Unknown –‘As big a difference within the breed as between the breeds’

By on
Farmers registering calves as sire unknown, holds up breed improvement for all beef breeds.
Farmers registering calves as sire unknown, holds up breed improvement for all beef breeds.

This was the message at the 10th annual Hereford Prime sale in Newport Mart on Saturday, when procurement officer with Hereford Prime Michael Cleary, was asked if dairy farmers registering calves as sire unknown was an issue.

Cleary replied: “Definitely it’s a huge problem, now I think it will be solved because all cattle will be DNA’ed eventually and that mightn’t be as far away as we think, but there’s a huge difference in the sire of the animal, there’s as big a difference within the breeds as between the breeds.

“That goes for every breed, that goes for your Angus, your Charolais, Limousin, the whole lot.

“There’s as big a difference as between your best Hereford as your worst Hereford, or your best Angus and your worst Angus.”

Sire unknown

The issue of sire verification is important for all breeds, but is of specific concern for the Hereford and Angus breed as the national dairy herd expands, and dairy farmers keep multiple bulls on farms to serve cows.

This means that when a calf is born the farmer is unlikely to know the true sire of the calf and it will be registered as ‘sire unknown’.

When the calf is killed, the data from its carcase grade and weight won’t link back to the beef breed it’s related to, which leads to a huge gap in knowlegde regarding that beef sire and his breeding potential.

Cleary pointed out that this was a particular issue as the dairy herd continued to expand: “I think it was six years ago there were 97,000 Hereford calf births in the country, and this year there’ll be about 250,000 calf births and that’s growing ... it’s expected the dairy herd will go up 20% over the next few years.’

It’s been estimated that only 45% of beef sired calves from dairy herds have a sire identified, leading to a massive gap in the genetic information for the unrecorded sire and his breed.

Read more

Massive profit difference in dairy beef AI sires

Dairy farmers not doing enough on sire recording

Is two year old calving possible on beef farms

More in News
European Parliament votes to ban glyphosate
News
European Parliament votes to ban glyphosate
By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
Member
No immediate bluetongue risk to Ireland
News
No immediate bluetongue risk to Ireland
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 October 2017
4x4 driver receives summons incorrect licence
News
4x4 driver receives summons incorrect licence
By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Watch: full presentations from NI dairy conference
News
Watch: full presentations from NI dairy conference
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
Member
Watch: milk solids payment system right for NI
News
Watch: milk solids payment system right for NI
By David Wright on 18 October 2017
Member
Watch and listen: power crisis after ex-hurricane Ophelia
News
Watch and listen: power crisis after ex-hurricane Ophelia
By Thomas Hubert on 18 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad