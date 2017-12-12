Speares apologises for divisive remark

The Cavan IFA chair "apologises unreservedly" for the remarks he made at a hustings last week.

IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chair candidate James Speares has apologised for his comments at last week’s Westmeath hustings.

The Cavan IFA chair and Monaghan’s Nigel Renaghan are contesting the position being vacated by Bert Stewart, whose term is up.

Last Wednesday, the two debated before the Westmeath county executive.

While responding to a question about encouraging more participation of both young people and women in IFA, Speares said: “I’m going to crack a joke here. Women have smaller feet so they can get closer to the sink.”

There was no immediate reaction from the room, but the issue has rumbled on ever since. It’s understood that James Speares was engaged by some IFA members on the issue prior to last night’s meeting in his own county.

On Tuesday, James Speares told the Irish Farmers Journal: “I apologise unreservedly for the comments made at the Westmeath IFA debate”.

Voting coming to a close

The elction is drawing to its climax, with hustings and voting in Monaghan tonight and finally in Louth on Thursday.

It is the only IFA election currently taking place, with other positions either uncontested or not being contested.

Tom Short is the only nominee to succeed James Murphy in south Leinster, while John Coughlan in Munster and Padraic Joyce in Connacht were elected last year and are not yet half way through their terms.

