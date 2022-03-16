The Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to The Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, on Tuesday 22 March for what looks set to be the largest and most diverse farm and plant machinery show to date.

Over the three days, attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest product launches and trends, as well as having access to unique show offers not available elsewhere.

There will also be a new outdoor area called ‘Grass Mac’, where customers can browse the latest grass machinery on offer.

Hundreds of exhibitors will be in attendance and all leading brands from the farming and agri sector will be represented at the show, such as O’Donovan Engineering, Atkins Farm Machinery, Cork Farm Machinery, Coleman’s of Millstreet, ECI JCB and Grassmen, as well as many new exhibitors such as MDE Machinery, Redrock and Sleator Plant to name only a few.

Opening times and tickets

This year’s show will open at the slightly later time of 2pm and will run until 10pm daily over the three days; Tuesday 22 March, Wednesday 23 March and Thursday 24 March.

Tickets can be purchased online at ajspromotions.com or attendees can pay at the door upon arrival; €15 for adults, €5 for children under 12 and under 5s are free.

There is ample free car parking facilities at The Green Glens Arena and all of the indoor halls are fully heated, with hot food, drinks and snacks available in Hall 2.

For more information on the show, visit www.ajspromotions.com or contact a member of our team today by emailing info@ajspromotions.com.

Follow us on our social media channels; Facebook page (@ajsfarmshows), Instagram page (@springfarmmachineryshow) or Tiktok (springfarmmachineryshow).

Echotec Tree Shear on display at Clarke Machinery

Clarke Machinery will be showcasing its Echotec Tree Shear at this year’s Spring Farm Machinery Show.

The Echotec Tree Shear offers 360-degree rotation.

The Echotec Tree Shear is made from Hardox and Strenx steel and contains a double sided, removable Hardox blade, which can be also used as a grapple, for tidying up branches and smaller material.

The Echotec Tree Shear is the only Irish manufactured shear that offers 360-degree rotation. The Echotec Tree Shear is engineered for enhanced performance. To find out more and to view the entire range at Clarke Machinery, visit stand H118 & H119.

Colemans to showcase New Holland PLM GPS

Millstreet-based machinery dealer Colemans will have its full complement of New Holland tractors, telehandlers and mowers on display at this year’s Spring Farm Machinery Show.

Colemans will have a wide selection of farm machinery and technology on display.

It will also have the latest New Holland PLM GPS systems, with a qualified New Holland technician to answer any queries. To find out more about the product range, visit stand H240.

Innovation at the core of Connacht Agri

Connacht Agri will showcase its full array of products at this year’s Spring Farm Machinery Show.

Connacht Agri will have a wide array of exciting new innovations on show

It has a number of exciting new innovations including its electric self-drive, 24-volt, Eco Cubicle Bedder, the world's first hydraulic head scoop to fit all existing cattle crushes, a new steel Honda-powered Moss Eliminating brush for driveways and tarmac areas.

It will also display a wide array of solar lights, solar deep well pumps, lithium and battery powered wheel along with sprayers and knapsack sprayers and much more. Call into stand H242 to see the full range.

Paudy Buckley Tractors – over 40 years of excellence

Founded in 1979 by Paudy and Christina Buckley, Paudy Buckley Tractors has established itself as one of the leading agricultural machinery dealers.

Valtra T235

At this year’s show, it will display the latest Valtra G, N and T series ranging from 120hp up to 200hp.

It will also be exhibiting Krone disc mowers, rotary tedders and rakes. In addition, it will have the latest Amazone GPS spreader on display.

Call to stand H238 & H239 to see the full range.

Demonstrations and test drives are available at its premises at Gilcaugh, Vicarstown, Cork P32 A461. Call 021-733 2100 for enquiries and follow Paudy Buckley Tractors on Facebook or Instagram.

Sleator Plant – providing quality equipment at an affordable price

After two successful shows in Balmoral and Cavan, Sleator Plant will attend the Spring Farm Machinery Show for the very first time.

It will be bringing four examples of its range of machines; a Sany SY155 excavator, a Sany SY18 excavator, a Mecalac 6MDX cabbed dumper and a Terex-Genie GR15 personnel lift.

The Terex-Genie GR15 will be on display at the Spring Farm Machinery Show.

Sleator Plant is the authorised all-Ireland dealer and distributor for Sany excavators and Genie access and lifting equipment. Sleator is also dealers for Mecalac construction machinery and ROKBAK articulated dump trucks.

To find out more or to talk to the team, visit stand H245.