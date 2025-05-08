One consequence of this contrasting weather pattern is that disease control challenges are less than last year. Dry weather diseases like rusts and mildew are to the fore while the more challenging wet weather variants, Septoria in wheat and net blotch and Rhynchosporium in barley, are (by and large) at low levels and well controlled by early fungicide applications.

“But there is still a long way to go,” warns Syngenta’s Frank McGauran. “Here in the north east, yellow rust is probably more talked about on wheat this year than Septoria. Some varieties seem to have had high levels of infection and T0 and T1 fungicides generally needed a component with high yellow rust efficacy. If there is a middle or T1.5 spray it will probably be driven by rust infection rather than Septoria, and Elatus products will fit the bill well here.”

Crown Rust is the most important disease on oats, irrespective of weather pattern. It can decimate the crop canopy and destroy yield potential. Since its introduction seven years ago, Elatus™ Era is the go-to fungicide to protect oats from the devastating effects of Crown Rust.

“We recommend Elatus™ Era as a final fungicide on oats,” says Frank. “Our trials have shown that panicle emergence is the optimum timing to apply Elatus™ Era for best control of crown rust and you get mildew suppression and brackling reduction as well.”

Crown Rust is by far the most damaging disease on oats.

Spring barley is now heading for its first fungicide application. Disease levels are generally low but it is important to lay a foundation to mitigate future challenges. No one disease predominates so a truly broad-spectrum fungicide like Elatus™ Era is a great choice. “Elatus™ Era is strong on net blotch and Rhychosporium but also brings mildew protection and rust control. You cannot exclude a brown rust challenge in a year like this,” says Frank.

Net Blotch is less of a challenge for farmers this year.

Field beans have had a great start. Early sowing, strong establishment and plenty of sunshine have all contributed to crop canopies that look like they can support high yields. It is important to protect this canopy from the key yield robbing diseases – chocolate spot and bean rust.

“Chocolate Spot can be a difficult disease to control in some seasons,” says Frank. “On spring beans two fungicides will be needed, one at early flower and one at late flower. Elatus™ Era can be used at either timing for chocolate spot control. If rust is early, then go at early flower with Elatus™ Era; if rust is not featuring early, then the late flower timing will pick up the later infections.”

Chocolate Spot requires a two-spray programme on spring beans.

