Early life challenges, especially digestive issues, can affect hydration, growth and resilience, with lasting impacts on performance.

Taking a proactive approach to supporting gut health can help calves maintain well-being and reach their full potential.

The importance of supporting gut health in calves

A strong and healthy digestive system is essential for nutrient absorption and hydration. Digestive challenges, particularly in early life, can cause setbacks that hinder growth and development. By addressing gut hydration and nutrient uptake, farmers can help calves maintain vitality and reduce the risk of future complications.

Early nutritional support matters

Digestive setbacks can lead to reduced growth rates, delayed development, and increased susceptibility to other issues such as respiratory conditions. Farmers who act quickly to support hydration and nutrient absorption may see improvements in calf vitality, promoting growth and resilience over time. Additionally, early intervention may help mitigate costs associated with ongoing care and reduced productivity.

Why fast action is essential

Diarrhea not only weakens calves but also reduces average daily gain (ADG) and increases mortality risk. Financially, treatment costs can exceed €53 per case, excluding labour, while long-term productivity suffers as affected heifers produce up to 10% less milk during their first lactation. Delays in addressing diarrhea can result in stunted growth, delayed calving and increased susceptibility to other diseases like respiratory infections.

A nutritional supplement to support hydration and intestinal health

Tonisity Rum-X is an innovative isotonic protein supplement designed to support the developing gut of young ruminants. Unlike conventional feeding approaches, Tonisity Rum-X applies micro-enteral nutrition, a targeted feeding method that focuses on nourishing the intestinal cells that facilitate nutrient transfer to the bloodstream. This approach helps optimise hydration and nutrient absorption, key factors for maintaining calf optimum health and performance.

What farmers are saying

Farmers who have incorporated Tonisity Rum-X as part of their management plans have shared positive experiences. Many note that calves take to the product easily and that “fall-behind” calves have regained weight and vitality within days of receiving nutritional support.

One farmer noted: “By using Tonisity Rum-X on our farm, we were impressed by how quickly the calves took to it, especially since getting some young calves to drink can be a challenge. Within a few days, we saw real improvements. The fall-behind calves quickly caught up in weight.”

Benefits of a gut health-focused approach

Including Tonisity Rum-X in your calf care plan can help you:

Maintain hydration and nutrient absorption during critical growth phases.

Support the vitality of young calves by providing intestinal support.

Maintain performance through proactive nutritional strategies.

Protect your calves this season

Calving season is a crucial time to prioritise calf care and development. By supporting gut health and resilience, you can help calves thrive and grow stronger. Tonisity Rum-X offers an innovative approach to calf nutrition that integrates easily into your farm’s management practices.

