Andrew and Aodhagon Smith used a Cultivate loan to improve the genetics of their dairy herd

...so they turned to their local credit union and applied for a Cultivate loan.

Cultivate is the collaborative finance Credit Union lending platform for farmers, an initiative that provides short- to medium-term loan finance built specifically around the growing needs of Irish farmers.

Cultivate is a farmer-friendly finance option for farmers seeking unsecured funding up to €75,000 up to 10 years and is now available in over 170 locations across Ireland. Secured lending of up to €300,000 up to 30 years is also available from participating credit unions.

Developing the farm enterprise

Andrew and Aodhagon Smith milk 210 dairy cows with their father Philip in Co Cavan. The herd, which is a mix of British Friesians and crossbreeds, has been built up over the last seven to eight years.

Alongside growing the herd size, the brothers have been working to improve genetics, taking on extra land and setting up Farnadolly Milk Barn, a milk vending machine, on the farm to sell their milk direct to customers.

Improving the genetics of the herd has been a key priority for the Smiths over the past few years. To help them do this, Andrew and Aodhagon contacted their local credit union and availed of a Cultivate loan.

“We were trying to better the genetics of herd. It was hard to do it just out of cashflow. We needed an injection to be able to go out and buy better stock, better heifers, to improve the genetics of the herd.”

Participating credit unions make decisions locally and offer quick loan approval for farmers. Local loans officers have the discretion to take a farmer’s circumstances into account.

The Smith’s local credit union understood the reality facing farmers in Ireland and were familiar with their financial circumstances, personal background and track record as part of the loan review process.

“Without the Cultivate loan, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we wanted to do in changing the genetics of the herd.”

Unsecured loans

Having gone through the full process of applying and securing a Cultivate loan, Andrew reflects on a very positive experience: “The credit union were so easy to work with. Always at the end of the phone when needed and any problems are sorted there and then.”

As a farmer-friendly finance option, repayment schedules are available up to a period of 10 years, with flexibility to repay at times that make sense for the individual farmer. Cultivate loans are unsecured and there is no need to be an existing credit union member to avail of a loan. Farmers can sign up in their local participating credit union office and be eligible to apply for a Cultivate loan immediately.

Cultivate loans are used by farmers like the Smiths for a wide range of investments including:

Stocking or working capital.

Upgrading farm buildings and handling facilities.

Purchasing new or second-hand machinery.

Supporting on-farm TAMS investments.

Undertaking farm improvement works.

