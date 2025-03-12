The Irish Farmers Journal, as part of The Agricultural Trust, is delighted to announce a new media partnership with the Irish Agricultural Museum, located at the historic Johnstown Castle Estate Museum & Gardens in Wexford, cared for and managed by the Irish Heritage Trust.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our shared mission to preserve and celebrate Ireland’s rich agricultural heritage for generations to come.

The Irish Agricultural Museum, nestled within the picturesque grounds of Johnstown Castle, is a treasure trove of Ireland’s farming history.

It offers visitors a unique glimpse into the past, showcasing the evolution of agricultural practices and the vital role farming has played in shaping our nation’s identity.

The Irish Agricultural Museum boasts an impressive collection that captures the essence of rural heritage. Visitors can explore vintage machinery, traditional tools and compelling exhibits that celebrate the stories of those who have worked tirelessly to cultivate and preserve and safeguarded the land through the ages.

Among its attractions, the museum features an extensive array of recreated country kitchens and specialised workshops, including a cooper’s workshop and a blacksmith’s forge, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship of the past.

Notably, in 2021, the Irish Agricultural Museum achieved full accreditation, cementing its status as a vital institution dedicated to preserving agricultural history and traditions.

The Agricultural Trust, known for its dedication to promoting and supporting the agricultural sector through various media channels, is excited to join forces with the Irish Agricultural Museum through the Irish Heritage Trust. This partnership will leverage the strengths of both organisations to enhance public awareness and appreciation of Ireland’s agricultural heritage.

As we embark on this journey together, the Agricultural Trust and the Irish Agricultural Museum are committed to preserving the past while sharing a vision for the future. Through this partnership, we will celebrate the resilience, innovation and dedication of Ireland’s farming community. We invite everyone to join us in ensuring the legacy of Irish agriculture is preserved for generations to come.

Irish Heritage Trust CEO Anne O’Donoghue commented: “Our work at the Irish Heritage Trust is guided by the principles of ‘people, place and participation’ because we believe that the greater the number of people who build relationships with special places, the stronger those properties will be into the future. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us highlight and share the stories and people connected with the Irish Agricultural Museum in Johnstown Castle."

Anne further acknowledged the support of the local community, including the wonderful team of volunteers who turn up weekly to work in all parts of the estate, including the agricultural museum. Their donated time and dedication contribute immensely to the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage.