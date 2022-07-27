The open day will demonstrate the diary beef systems in place on the farm and outline the financial performance of each system. \ Philip Doyle

The Thrive demo farm located on the outskirts of Cashel Co Tipperary will host an open day on Tuesday 9 August at 10.30am.

The day will outline the system in operation which sees 150 calves purchased each spring and reared to beef at between 19 and 22 months of age at the end of the second grazing season.

The farm mainly operates early-maturing breeds such as Hereford and Angus but also runs a number of other breeds including Aubrac, Simmental and Belgian Blue.

The day will focus on all aspects of the farm system from calf sourcing and the importance of genetics to grassland management and finishing strategies. There will also be a live demonstration on drafting stock for slaughter.

Most importantly, however, the day will outline the financial performance of each stock class on the farm over the last number of years and highlight some of the challenges faced by dairy-beef farmers in the coming years.

We look forward to welcoming farmers on the day. The farm eircode is E25 AK44 and farmers can register for the event below.