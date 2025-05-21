Stephen Wallace, Mountrath, Co Laois

The crops are enjoying the sun in Laois and are showing good potential. Stephen says that while there is moisture still in the soil, the forecasted rainfall will be welcomed.

There are at least four clean leaves on the winter wheat, with the flag leaf now fully out. The T2 fungicide is being applied this week, consisting of Questar, Proteb and Mirror. Stephen is happy with the crop so far, especially as it is his first time ever growing wheat.

The winter oats are now nearly fully headed out. Therefore, the T2 fungicide is also being applied to this crop this week. The crop has been clean for the past couple of weeks, after the T1 fungicide cleaned up some mildew that was in the crop.

The winter beans are in flower. Stephen says there are lots of flowers and the crop should have good potential. Signum was applied with trace elements for chocolate spot control at the beginning of flowering. If the dry weather continues, Stephen says he will begin to worry that some of the bean flowers may begin to abort.

The spring beans are quickly catching up on the winter beans, and should be flowering in the next week or 10 days. A fungicide will be applied at the start of flowering. The spring barley has closed over very well in the past week. It has tillered a lot and is a nice thick crop. It has been sprayed for weeds and also received a growth regulator and trace elements. It is receiving its T1 fungicide this week, which consists of Coyote.

Finally, Stephen took on a new piece of land recently. It has been in scrubland for a number of years and it is quite heavy. Stephen planted WPB Isabel spring oats at 195kg/ha on 10 May, and the oats were already peeping after six days. Ground lime, granulated lime, and all of the fertiliser were applied to the seedbed, with a total of 125kg N/ha applied.

David Hobson, Dunsany, Co Meath

Persistent dryness over the past number of weeks has started to bite on the spring crops in Meath, but David says that the winter crops seem content for now. The gate is more or less shut on fertiliser applications with all winter wheat crops receiving their final application of nitrogen at GS37, bringing crops to between 190kg and 210kg N/ha, depending on field history and organic applications.

The wheat is now at the T2 fungicide stage as the flag leaf is fully out and is receiving Questar, Proteb, Mirror and Epsom salts, with 50l/ha of Folex N, a foliar nitrogen, included where required this week. Crops are very clean and disease pressure is low.

The winter oilseed rape will receive a foliar application of nitrogen (Folex N at 150l/ha) and a fungicide (prothioconazole and azoxystrobin) this week at petal fall.

The crops look very well and seem to have had a good flowering period, with the warm, dry weather being very positive for pollinators.

Most of the fertiliser requirement came from chicken manure back in August so the extra nitrogen will now hopefully help the crop with pod fill.

The spring barley received its T1 application recently. It consisted of a fungicide of Coyote at 0.7l/ha, magnesium (Magflo at 1l/ha) and a plant growth regulator of Holdup 750 at 1l/ha, along with 1l/ha of Toggle, a seaweed product.

The spring beans will also get an application of magnesium, boron and seaweed this week to help keep it ticking over in the dry soils.

The crop had plenty of moisture early on in the season to get roots established and nodules producing nitrogen, but the rain forecast this week is being welcomed by David as it will be wanted not only by the beans, but by most of the crops on the farm.

Pádraig Connery, Villierstown, Co Waterford

With only 2mm in nearly four weeks in Waterford, the crops have grown well but now need some rainfall this week.

The gate was closed on the winter barley last week. It received Protendo (0.5l/ha), Silvron (0.5l/ha), Colorado (1.5l/ha) and NTS Trio (1.2l/ha).

The winter wheat has its flag leaf fully out and so will receive a T2 fungicide this week. There is some barley in a couple of acres of wheat due to a blocked coulter which then unblocked itself, but the crop looks very well other than that, with the top leaves free of disease. Pádraig says it is his best crop of wheat in a number of years.

The winter oats is heading out at the moment and is receiving its final fungicide this week. The crop looks excellent. Some areas of the crop were quite wild, so Pádraig applied an extra growth regulator (Manipulator) to the headlands and some areas under trees a couple of weeks ago.

The spring beans haven’t seen a sprayer yet due to the dry weather. They have started flowering, and while Pádraig would usually apply a fungicide at the start of flowering, this has been delayed until now as there was no need for it up to this.

The Hurler spring barley is very lush, and as it received no growth regulator at the T1 timing, Pádraig says he will keep a very close eye on it in the next couple of weeks. Two fields did receive Medax Max (0.3kg/ha), and while one lush field had no issues, another that was already under stress turned yellow with some scorch. Pádraig applied Omex Bio 15, which includes foliar NPK, trace elements, and seaweed extract, and it seems to have greened up the crop a bit. The T1 fungicide consisted of Navura or prothioconazole in addition to pyraclostrobin.

Pádraig also has a couple of actions to complete for the Farming for Water EIP in the coming weeks, including planting some arable margins.