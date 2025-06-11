Niall Dwan harvesting 40 acres of winter wheat for John Reddan at Ballyanny, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. The crop averaged 4.5t/ac at 19% moisture with a KPH of 69. \ Odhran Ducie

Grain prices show no signs of improvement this week. Wheat markets were pointing down on Tuesday evening in the UK, EU and US.

Looking at French prices, wheat, maize and rapeseed prices were all down.

To give an example, the French wheat price for December closed at €215.50/t on Friday last week. That was up €3.25/t on the previous week.

However, by Tuesday evening this week, it had declined to €210.25/t. This is the lowest that price has hit in the whole year.

Weather looks good for crops in the US and there are reports of higher production estimates in Russia.

In the US, the crop progress report stated that 71% of maize was in good or excellent condition this week, up from 69% last week.

In the winter wheat fields, 4% of the crop was harvested in the 9 June report.

The report showed that 54% of winter wheat was in good or excellent condition, up from 52% last week.

This week, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported on crop condition around the world, stating it was mostly favourable in the EU and the US.

However, in some regions conditions may not be favourable for good yields.

A report stated: “However, according to last week’s AMIS crop monitor, some regions were at risk of adverse weather conditions as of 28 May.

“Market participants are paying close attention to northern and central Europe, China, Turkey and the Black Sea region and Australia.”

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape prices also dropped on Tuesday, but are holding relatively firm.

The French price for oilseed rape in November was at €491.50/t on Friday, up €11.75/t on the previous week.

On Tuesday evening, that price was at €492.25/t, down slightly from a rise on Monday.

Cereals

At the Cereals event in the UK this week, the AHDB released its planting survey results.

Million Askew noted that wheat area is up 6%, while barley area is down 7% on 2024.

Winter barley in the UK is at its lowest since 2020. Some 65% of this barley is for malting, down 3% on 2024.

Crop condition estimates from before rain arrived in May place the amount of winter wheat in good or excellent condition at 36%, down from 55% in 2024 and 85% in 2023.

Spring barley in good and excellent condition in Britain amounted to 54% in the survey, down from 55% in 2024 and 73% in 2023.

Interestingly, oilseed rape area declined by 19% in Britain. It is now at its lowest level since 1983 at 236,000ha.