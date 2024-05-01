This is what Diageo's brewery in Newbridge will look like following construction.

Diageo’s €200m brewery in Newbridge can finally move to construction, with the sole legal challenge against the plant by John Lynch now withdrawn. The plant will be dedicated to Diageo’s beer and ale brands.

For farmers, it means an increase in demand for Irish malting barley. There had been legitimate fears that a prolonged delay in the plant’s construction could see it relocated abroad.

“After a process of mediation, we are pleased to have resolved all matters with Mr Lynch, who has now withdrawn his court proceedings. With immediate effect, we are happy to move forward with our plans to build Ireland’s first carbon neutral brewery and see Diageo’s €200m investment come to life supporting Irish jobs, trade, sustainability and the local community.

“As part of the mediation process, Diageo has agreed to consider Athy as a possible location for future developments.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon described it as great news for the tillage sector. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, John Lynch said he was happy that a resolution had been achieved.

“It was never my intention to prevent the construction of the brewery in Kildare, although I still believe that Athy is a more suitable location.” He added that Diageo has committed to prioritising Athy for potential future development, which he looks forward to seeing.