The malting barley price for Boortmalt growers currently stands at approximately €70/t over feed barley.

The harvest price for Boortmalt suppliers is based on the average of the Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil Planet price from April to September.

Once the average is calculated, Boortmalt then charges growers €10/t for drying and logistics.

If a farmer has distilling barley, they are paid a €10/t bonus for delivering low-protein barley. However, the majority of barley that is needed is for brewing.

The last average received from Boortmalt places the price at €252.91/t after the €10/t charge is taken away.

The highest price throughout the averaging process so far was €282/t. The lowest price was €248/t.

Here is a rundown of the prices so far this season as reported to the Irish Farmers Journal by Boortmalt.

Fixed prices

Some farmers have already fixed prices for some of their barley. Earlier this season, Boortmalt offered growers €270/t and €240/t for barley. They could fix the price on up to 20% of their contract for each offer.

So, a farmer who took up both offers in full has now fixed the price of 40% of their barley at an average of €255/t. Those farmers will then be paid the harvest price on the remaining barley.

If someone did not take any fixed price offer, then they will be paid the harvest price on 100% of their barley.

Farmers will need to meet specific quality criteria in order to be paid the malting premium.