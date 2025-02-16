There will no changes to Tirlán malting barley contracts this year, head of grains at the co-op, John Kealy has confirmed.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal’s Tillage Podcast at the Tirlán Grain Quality awards this week, Kealy said: “There is absolutely no adjustments to contracts for harvest 2025.”

Tirlán and Dairygold jointly own the Malting Company of Ireland (MCI), which is undergoing expansion, due to be completed in 2026. It takes in another 25,000t of green barley. This will see 50-60% more contracts available to Tirlán growers. Kealy said the MCI will have to work hard to fill the capacity in that facility, but the expansion is a “hugely positive message”.

“Our new facility is not going to be on stream just yet, but when that comes on stream there’ll be incremental contracts going out to new and existing growers in that area.”

Tirlán paid suppliers €3m in bonuses for premium contracted crops in 2024. Kealy said the co-op will continue to try and increase the amount of premium grains that it purchases.

“In the recent past malting barley has commanded a very significant premium and that’s something we’d love to be consistently paying,” the head of grains said.

He added that Tirlán wants to increase the amount of non-glyphosate feed barley it assembles for the drinks industry. This is sometimes known as milling barley, and it carries a premium over-and-above feed.

“We will be engaging [with growers] at the start of the sowing season, looking for growers to commit their spring barley to that particular market.

Boortmalt suppliers are now facing cuts to their malting barley tonnage.

Food-grade oats

Kealy noted that the company is on track to meet its food-grade oats acres at present. A good autumn planting season allowed for a large winter area to be planted.

Tirlán said its Oat-Standing portfolio has expanded, with specialty oat ingredients used in beverages, chocolate, ice cream and more.

“The oats portfolio and plant-based offerings are sought after in the marketplace, offering strong traceability from Irish farms, and clean label benefits that resonate with health-conscious consumers,” a statement from the company said.

