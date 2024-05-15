Potato farmers are under pressure to get crops in the ground. \ Odhran Ducie

Rain earlier this week delayed planting again and showery weather is delaying progress this week in the fields, but drier weather is expected in the early days of next week.

Spring cereals, maize, beet and potatoes are all still to be planted on farms across the country.

A survey of agronomists across the country was carried out by the Irish Farmers Journal on Monday 13 May.

It found that 85% of spring barley has been planted in the northwest of the country at that stage.

In Wexford, 90% of spring barley was reported to be drilled.

Farmers in the south of the county have been struggling to plant on heavier ground.

However, crops are reported to be growing fast and emergence has been good in April and early May-sown crops.

All agronomists reported an increase in the area of forage crops being planted.

Maize seemed to be taking the biggest boost, but beet, wholecrop cereals and protein cereal mix crops have all seen an increase.

The area under beans has increased in some areas, but stayed the same in others, so it is hard to say if there will be a significant rise in area.

Tillage farmers now look to be up to date on spraying. The late spring had delayed herbicides, plant growth regulators and fungicides.

Read more here.