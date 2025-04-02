Father and son; Sam Long and Sam junior making short work ploughing a 20 acre field ready for planting in Swedes at Comber Co Down. \ Peter Houston

As spring cereal planting hurtles to completion in near-perfect weather conditions, attention is now being focused on potato, beet and maize planting.

Potato planting is way ahead of the last two springs, with some growers finished.

As it’s only the first week of April, growers in areas more susceptible to frost – particularly late frost – have been hanging back a little, but with the current good spell of weather forecast to last well into next week, the majority of the main crop planting will be completed within this weather window.

With seed at a premium, growers have also been using potatoes grown from certified seed last year.

It’s a a little early for acreage forecasts just yet, but it’s likely that last year’s higher planting area will be maintained.

While current potato prices overall are decent, IFA potato chair Seán Ryan says he is focussed on meeting those involved in the peeler trade.

“Growers’ costs run to €320/t before land or storage charges, and a decent price is needed to keep growers viable,” he said.

Beet planting is underway, but while maize ground is being prepared, it may be next week before the first planting takes place.