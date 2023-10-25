Top agricultural speakers will gather for the Barnett-Hall conference this week. The first of those speakers is Pedro Dejanka who provides consultancy services for nearly 10 million acres of soy, corn and cotton production in Brazil.

He will examine if South America’s quest to become the world’s agricultural superpower is sustainable or not and if the world can rely on the region to supply food.

Keynote speaker Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago will talk political turmoil, inflation and a year of volatility in agriculture.

Basse is a renowned economist who provides domestic and world agricultural price forecasts to clients in 81 countries.

