Tillage farmers also reported to be open to the idea of crop insurance. \ Houston Green

The vast majority of tillage farmers are not expecting to increase or decrease the area they farm in 2024, the results of an Irish Farmers Journal survey show.

Four in every five tillage farmer respondents report that they intend to maintain tillage area this year, while 11% are considering expanding and 9% are planning on downsizing their operations.

The finding comes as the nitrates derogation stocking rate cut to 220kg N/ha looks set to increase competition for leased land, although additional survey results suggest that fewer than half of the impacted derogation farmers are looking to source additional ground.

The intent to maintain tillage areas also follows months of challenging field conditions which left many tillage farmers shelving winter drilling plans in favour of looking towards a larger spring planting area.

Tillage area has slipped in recent years, despite Government climate plans looking for an increase in area of approximately one-seventh of the current acreage – a rise of around 50,000ha.

Crop insurance

Some 45% of tillage farmers who responded to the survey stated that they would take out crop insurance if the option was available to them to help cope with volatility.

Only 13% of farmers ruled themselves out of any crop insurance offerings, while the additional 42% remain undecided.

Three out of every five farmers who stated that they were in favour of insuring their crops expect that it would be Government who offers the insurance, rather than a private company. A total of 94 tillage farmers responded to the survey.