Dan Basse gave a broad overiew of agricultural commodity markets at the Barnett Hall Conference last week.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, a world-famous agricultural economist joins us.

Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal at the Barnett Hall Conference.

We also caught up with Rachel Connor of Barnett Hall to talk about carbon footprints of grain and animal feed.

We talk fieldwork, hear about compensation for unharvested crops, have results from a survey on pesticides, look back on the season of From the Tramlines and, as always, have the grain market and weather reports.

