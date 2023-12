This week's podcast features a chat on co-operation between tillage and livestock farmers. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s podcast, we chat to Irish Farmers Journal editor Jack Kennedy on tillage policy and co-operation between tillage and livestock farmers.

We talk to head of agricultural meteorology at Met Éireann Klara Finkele about climate and forecasting and we look back at the high and low grain prices of 2023 and have the news from this week’s paper.

The Tillage Podcast will take a break for the next two weeks over Christmas and the new year.

You can listen to the podcast here.