Some of the large crowd in attendance at the Teagasc National Tillage Conference in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Wednesday 31 January 2024. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

This week’s Tillage Podcast comes from the National Tillage Conference held in Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny, on Wednesday.

We have the results of the Teagasc winter planting survey, advice on how to manage poor crops and on planting decisions this season from Shay Phelan and Dermot Forristal.

We chat to Teagasc’s John Spink on the carbon footprint of Irish grain.

We have an update on a top-up to the tillage payment and, as always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.