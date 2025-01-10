Two new varieties have been added to the spring oats recommended list this year by the Department of Agriculture.

The list offers four varieties, which is rare for spring oats.

KWS Titant and WPB Enya are the newest editions to the list. Husky, first listed in 2009, and WPB Isabel, first listed in 2019, are now well-established varieties on the market.

WPB Isabel remains the top yielder on the list with a relative yield score of 103. Husky is at 97 and the two new varieties are equal on a score of 99.

WPB Isabel remains the tallest variety, with the best straw characteristics. Husky is the earliest ripener of the four varieties.

KWS Titant scores an impressive eight for resistance to mildew. The remaining varieties have similar disease resistance profiles.

WPB Enya makes a splash on quality with a thousand grain weight of 48.7 and a hectolitre weight or a KPH of 58.2. WPB Isabel tops the table on KPH with a score of 59.2. It also has the highest kernel content on the list at 59.2.

Seed availability

Husky took up approximately 58% of the spring oat seed area in 2024, followed b y WPB Isabel at 23%, WPB Enya at 17% and KWS Titant at 2%.