Advertiser's announcement:
Top STIHL gifts this Christmas

By on
We have the perfect presents, stocking fillers and children’s toys to cover you this Christmas.
We have the perfect presents, stocking fillers and children's toys to cover you this Christmas.

We have the perfect presents, stocking fillers and children’s toys to cover you this Christmas.

STIHL continue to lead the way in developing new innovative technologies that offer real solutions to practical problems. From chainsaws and leaf blowers to hedge and grass trimmers, STIHL have your entire garden covered.

Visit www.stihl-dealer.ie to find your nearest dealer and purchase our products online.

Perfect Presents

STIHL have the perfect presents at affordable prices. We stock a wide range of chainsaws, leaf blowers, hedge and grass trimmers so no job is too big to tackle. We provide the tools that you need to tackle all jobs.

Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

Chainsaws

  • MSA 120 C-BQ with AK 20 battery and AL 101 charger
  • MS 170 - Lightweight entry level saw

    • Blowers

  • BGA 45 - Manoeuvrable blower with integrated battery
  • BGA 56 with AK 20 battery and AL 101 charger
  • BG 56 - Handy Blower

    • Grass trimmers

  • FSA 45 - Cordless Brushcutter with integrated battery
  • FSA 56 with AK 10 battery and AL 101 charger - Trimmed to shape with a top shape trimmer
  • FS 38 - Light and easy to use 0.65kW-Grass trimmer

    • Hedge trimmers

  • HSA 45 - Very light hedge trimmer with integrated battery
  • HSA 56 with AK 10 battery and AL 101 charger
  • HS 45, 45 cm - Light introductory 0.75kW Hedge trimmer

    • Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

    Stocking Fillers

    STIHL have all the stocking fillers that you’ll need this Christmas. In addition to our wide selection of chainsaws, leaf blowers, hedge and grass trimmers, we also stock all the proper clothing and tools that you need to complete the job safely and effectively.

    Treat yourself and loved ones to gifts this Christmas that will bring joy for many years.

    Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

    Clothing

  • ECONOMY PLUS Trousers
  • SPECIAL rubber chainsaw boots
  • FUNCTION chainsaw boots
  • STANDARD helmet set
  • SPECIAL helmet set
  • FUNCTION Protect MS

    • Tools

  • 2-in-1 file holder
  • File holder with round file
  • Filing vice S260
  • Filing vice L700
  • Cleaving hammer
  • Aluminium rotating splitting wedge 920g
  • Combination canister, orange, Standard
  • Filling system for fuel
  • Filling system for chain oil

    • Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

    Children’s Toys

    STIHL looks after all the family with their extensive Children’s Toy range.

    Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

  • Children's battery-operated toy chainsaw
  • Children’s overalls
  • Football

    • Find your dealer at www.stihl-dealer.ie and check out the STIHL Christmas shop!

    From all the team at STIHL VIKING, we would like to wish all our customer a safe and happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

    Everything we do, we try to do right
    Everything we do, we try to do right
    By on 24 November 2017
    Full list of retailers who stock Farmers Journal Scotland
    Full list of retailers who stock Farmers Journal Scotland
    By Farmers Journal on 28 November 2017
