Top tips to keep your diet feeder feeding this winter

If a few simple checks are made before the winter starts, this could save alot of downtime when the diet-feeder is needed
Check all hydraulic hoses and cables are intact and undamaged.
Grease all bearings regularly and check for iron filings. Repalce them before they collapse
Check all lights are clean and working. Replace any damaged lenses or blown bulbs
Adjust the paddle-rubbers to clean all knives properly. Blunt knives will also make it harder to mix and chop material evenly
Inspect the rotor and paddles for any damage or cracks
Adjust or replace paddle-rubbers when required to ensure proper mixing of all ingredients
Clean the face of any control boxes to make accurate filling easier
Where fitted, apply the handbrake before carrying out any work on the diet-feeder
All safety covers should be in place with latches closing tightly
Inspect tyres for damage, bulges and excessive wear. Tyre pressure should also be checked
Chains should be sufficiently lubricated and not running untensioned on gears
Chains should be tensnioed and lubricated sufficiently to prevent excessive wear. Avoid chains running slack to prevent damage
Inspect the eye of the feeder for wear and replace if excessively worn
PTO covers should be intact, undamaged and have a safety chain at both ends to prevent the cover spinning
Grease all bearings and check for damaged seals or iron filings. replace before the bearing collapses completely
Check chains for wear and have some spare links in the diet-feeder tractor. You never know the morning you get caught out
Keep an oil-can or liquid-grease can with the diet-feeder as it is more likely to be used
Check for chain tightness and wear. Make sure all chains are oiled sufficiently and adjust chain tensioners to prevent chain slippage
Check the base of the feeder for wear and if necessary have it relined. Most manufacturers provide this service and prolongs the life of the machine considerably
Tractor lights should be clean and working to make feeding in the hours of darkness easier
