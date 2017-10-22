Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Two men die in separate farm accidents
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Two men die in separate farm accidents

By on
Gardaí in Cork and Wicklow are investigating two separate farm accidents which resulted in farm fatalities.
Gardaí in Cork and Wicklow are investigating two separate farm accidents which resulted in farm fatalities.

Gardaí in Bray are investigating the sudden death of a man in his mid-70s that occurred on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were alerted that a man fell from a ladder while carrying out repairs to his farm shed.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and investigations are ongoing.

Cork

Meanwhile, gardaí in Clonakilty are investigating the sudden death of a man, understood to be in his early 50s, who was working on a farm trying to repair the roof of a cow shed after the storm and fell from a teleporter.

A garda spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at a farm in the townland of Kilcarriffe at approximately 1pm on Sunday.”

The HSA has been notified.

More in News
‘We couldn’t have done it without farmers’ - ESB
News
‘We couldn’t have done it without farmers’ - ESB
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 October 2017
Opinion: is the Commission targeting part-time farmers?
Opinion
Opinion: is the Commission targeting part-time farmers?
By Pat O'Toole on 22 October 2017
Member
East-west solution needed for Irish beef and cheese in Brexit talks
Opinion
East-west solution needed for Irish beef and cheese in Brexit talks
By Phelim O'Neill on 21 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
'It's like the old meitheal system' – farmers come together after Ophelia
News
'It's like the old meitheal system' – farmers come together after Ophelia
By Amy Forde on 20 October 2017
Member
Spectacular stud farm exudes elegance
Property
Spectacular stud farm exudes elegance
By Anthony Jordan on 13 October 2017
Member
Róisín O'Farrell returns with new exhibition
Features
Róisín O'Farrell returns with new exhibition
By Maria Moynihan on 09 October 2017

Place ad