Two men die in separate farm accidents

Gardaí in Cork and Wicklow are investigating two separate farm accidents which resulted in farm fatalities.

Gardaí in Bray are investigating the sudden death of a man in his mid-70s that occurred on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were alerted that a man fell from a ladder while carrying out repairs to his farm shed.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and investigations are ongoing.

Cork

Meanwhile, gardaí in Clonakilty are investigating the sudden death of a man, understood to be in his early 50s, who was working on a farm trying to repair the roof of a cow shed after the storm and fell from a teleporter.

A garda spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at a farm in the townland of Kilcarriffe at approximately 1pm on Sunday.”

The HSA has been notified.