UCD Ag students lead heave against SU president

The Dealer was curious to see who had voted which way in the referendum that removed University College Dublin Student Union president Katie Ascough this week.

With full results published overnight, it turns out that the agriculture building had the highest proportion of votes in favour of the motion impeaching Ascough, at 77%, along with arts students. The college-wide tally revealed a 69% majority to remove the president of UCD Student Union from her position.

The referendum followed Ascough's controversial decision to spike abortion information from a Student Union magazine, spending a few thousand euros on re-printing the publication in the process. Although she has publicly stated her pro-life convictions, Ascough insisted that her publishing decision was based on legal advice she had received.

This wasn't enough to convince the Student Union's membership, especially ag science students.