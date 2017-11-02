UK beef exports down 7%
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 02 November 2017
A 7% decrease in international beef and veal exports will worry a British market intent on supplying new trading partners post-Brexit.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 02 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 02 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 November 2017
Related Stories
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 October 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...