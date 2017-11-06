Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Watch: Glastonbury site Worthy Farm without the festival goers
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Watch: Glastonbury site Worthy Farm without the festival goers

By on
The five-day Glastonbury Festival has been held at Michael Eavis’ dairy operation Worthy Farm for decades. Here’s what the site looks like, without the festival goers.
The five-day Glastonbury Festival has been held at Michael Eavis’ dairy operation Worthy Farm for decades. Here’s what the site looks like, without the festival goers.

Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, has been host to the Glastonbury Festival for decades.

Owned by Michael Eavis, it operates as a dairy farm when the festival isn’t on. YouTuber Chris Watts captured this drone video of Worthy Farm, without the thousands of festival goers on the farm.

While no cows are visible in the fields from the video, the 2017 festival saw some cows back in the fields only a week after the festival ended.

This was due to “unusually dry” weather during this year’s festival.

The festival is to be moved from Worthy Farm in 2019 and is to have a fallow year in 2018, meaning it will not take place, to give locals and the land a break.

Read more

Farm walk with a difference in Glastonbury

What has Glastonbury and the Ploughing got in common?

More in News
Listen: Creed has ‘grave concerns’ on EU beef quota offer in Mercosur
News
Listen: Creed has ‘grave concerns’ on EU beef quota offer in Mercosur
By Amy Forde on 06 November 2017
Member
Agriculture committee to discuss future of CAP
News
Agriculture committee to discuss future of CAP
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 November 2017
Farm businesses in Kenya to benefit from new agri-food strategy with Ireland
News
Farm businesses in Kenya to benefit from new agri-food strategy with Ireland
By Amy Forde on 06 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Student Blog: dairying and low-nitrogen bulls
News
Student Blog: dairying and low-nitrogen bulls
By Farmers Journal on 02 November 2017
Member
Co-ops move to lock in supplies
Northern Ireland
Co-ops move to lock in supplies
By Kieran Mailey on 01 November 2017
World Dairy Summit: time to debunk milk myths
News
World Dairy Summit: time to debunk milk myths
By Amy Forde on 31 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad