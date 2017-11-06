Watch: Glastonbury site Worthy Farm without the festival goers

The five-day Glastonbury Festival has been held at Michael Eavis’ dairy operation Worthy Farm for decades. Here’s what the site looks like, without the festival goers.

Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, has been host to the Glastonbury Festival for decades.

Owned by Michael Eavis, it operates as a dairy farm when the festival isn’t on. YouTuber Chris Watts captured this drone video of Worthy Farm, without the thousands of festival goers on the farm.

While no cows are visible in the fields from the video, the 2017 festival saw some cows back in the fields only a week after the festival ended.

This was due to “unusually dry” weather during this year’s festival.

The festival is to be moved from Worthy Farm in 2019 and is to have a fallow year in 2018, meaning it will not take place, to give locals and the land a break.

